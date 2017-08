Jean Joseph, it would appear, can do it all.

The Lely (Naples, Fla.) senior plays cornerback, takes handoffs, returns punts, plays wide receiver, and, as seen here, makes pretty amazing plays.

As of now, Joseph has two reported offers from Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss. That number may soon grow.

Full highlights from Lely’s game against Barron Collier, including the above play, are below.