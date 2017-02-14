Jeff Herron leaving Grayson (Ga.) after one season for Hanna (S.C.)

Jeff Herron, who led Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) to a AAAAAAA state football championship and No. 7 ranking in the Super 25, is leaving after one season.

Herron taking a job as head coach at TL Hanna High in Anderson (S.C.). He takes over for Bruce Ollis, who resigned as head coach on Jan. 27 after three years helming the program. During his tenure, Hanna went 15-20 and earned a pair of runner-up finishes in the region.

“I am excited for the opportunity to coach at T.L. Hanna; a school with great traditions and passionate fans,” Herron said. “Hanna is a premier program in South Carolina and I’m looking forward to the amazing facilities that are offered in Anderson Five.”

Herron is the only Georgia coach to win state football titles at three different schools (Oconee County in 1999, three at Camden County and last season at Grayson). He owns a 287-52 career record and posted a Georgia state record 58-game regular season winning streak.

Anderson Five superintendent Tom Wilson called Herron’s hire a win-win for the school and community.

“Hiring someone the caliber of Coach Herron is not only a benefit for T.L. Hanna, but also the Anderson Community,” he said. “I want to thank (Hanna) principal Shawn Tobin and athletic director John Cann for their hard work in the coaching search.”

At Grayson, Herron’s team lost his debut against IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and did not lose again, finishing 14-1. The Rams were loaded with elite players, including quarterback Chase Brice, offensive lineman Will Taylor, linebacker Aaron Brawley, elite wide receiver/cornerback Deangelo Gibbs, linebacker Breon Dixon, defensive back Jamyest Williams and four-star offensive tackle Tony Gray.

Grayson’s 2019 class is filled with high-end prospects, including linebacker Owen Pappoe, ranked as the No. 1 player in Georgia.

“I’m happy for him and hope he does great over there,” Pappoe said.

Herron replaced Mickey Conn, who left to join his former college teammate and roommate Dabo Swinney at Clemson. Conn helped launch the football program at Grayson in 2000 and has seen the team gradually grow to a state power.

Contributing: Independent Mail