Jeff QB Northern, Purdue a ‘perfect’ fit

Jeffersonville quarterback Cameron Northern on Saturday committed to Purdue University as a preferred walk-on, joining former Western Kentucky coach Jeff Brohm at the in-state Big Ten program.

Brohm, who visited Jeffersonville on Friday, recruited Northern with the Hilltoppers. When the Louisville native accepted the Purdue gig and brought with him his entire staff, the decision was a no-brainer for Northern.

“When I was getting recruited by (WKU) pretty heavily, we built a good relationship,” Northern said. “Also with Chris Barclay, who was the running backs coach – he was my recruiting coordinator. I just knew their whole staff went (to Purdue with Brohm). It’s in-state, closer to home. It just seemed like them moving there was perfect for me. It created a great opportunity to go play at Purdue.”

The Boilermakers have five quarterbacks listed on their current roster, including junior David Blough, who led the Big Ten in per-game passing yards (279.3) and ranked second in total offense (280.4) a season ago.

Northern intends to remain patient as a walk-on, but there’s no shortage of confidence for the former Red Devils standout.

“Once I get there and get on campus and compete for spots and show that I can play with anybody,” Northern said, “I can make my own opportunity and get myself on the field.”

The 6-foot signal caller endured a “frustrating” senior season, with the Red Devils finishing just 4-6. Northern, after a 2,000-yard, 22-touchdown junior year, struggled statistically. He and other seniors questioned the team’s “heart,” but Northern said he’ll use the experience as a learning process at the next level.

After the lackluster senior season, Northern said he was overlooked by several schools – whether it be because of his height or lack of “respect” for high school football in the Southern Indiana area, he said – but with his commitment locked up, it’s all fuel for the fire.

“It’s a big step for me. … None of the big schools ever really looked at me,” he said, “but getting the opportunity to go there and play at a Big Ten school and hopefully getting the opportunity one day to play and prove myself – it would just be a big thing for me. Not necessarily proving other people wrong but proving it to myself that I can play. Because I do believe in myself and think I’m just as good as anybody around here or in the country, really.”