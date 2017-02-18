Jeff rolls Ballard behind 41 from Falkenstein

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – Jeffersonville High School put together a couple of huge runs in the first half and cruised past Ballard 83-64 Friday night.

The Bruins (22-6) led 10-6 midway through the first quarter, then Jeff’s first engineered its first big run, ignited by Bailey Falkenstein.

Falkenstein, who scored 34 points against Evansville Reitz a few weeks ago, scored the next eight points for the Red Devils (14-8). Then Jeff’s Mike Minton hit a couple of 3-pointers, the last with just 25 seconds left in the first quarter, and the Red Devils led 23-10.

Ballard, ranked No. 6 in Kentucky, came through with a run of its own. The Bruins went on a 15-1 spurt in the second quarter.

When Ballard’s Antoine Darby drilled a 3-pointer with 4:21 left in the first half, the Bruins led 25-24. It was their last lead of the game.

Jeff then went on another huge runwith the Red Devils scoring the next 21 points and taking a 45-25 lead over the Bruins. From there, the Bruins pulled to within 13, but never closer.

Jeff won its sixth straight and broke Ballard’s seven-game winning streak.

Falkenstein, who led the Jeff onslaught, tallied a career-high 41 points, hitting 13 of 14 free throws.

“Bailey Falkenstein is the epitome of a high school basketball player,” Jeff coach Joe Luce said. “He does the small things but is capable of making huge plays. He’s been a great leader for us and I’m very proud of him. … His teammates are thankful they have a finisher like that when they make those passes. … He has become a complete player.”

Luce said he believes the Red Devils have turned the corner.

“That is a well-coached team,” Luce said of Ballard. “This is our sixth win in a row but more importantly, we beat a quality opponent in Ballard. I have the utmost respect by how they’re coached and the way they play. It’s a good program-win for us.”

Ballard’s Clivonte Patterson picked up three fouls in the first half and didn’t play in the third quarter. He came back in the fourth quarter and led the Bruins with 16 points. Jamil Wilson added 13 points for Ballard.

JEFFERSONVILLE 83, BALLARD 64

BALLARD (22-6)

Tyrese Duncan 1p; Kereion Douglas 5p, Marshon Ford 2p; Tyron Duncan 6p; Antoine Darby 11p; Jamil Wilson 13p; Clivonte Patterson 16p; Orlando Higginbottom 5p.

JEFF (14-8)

Jacob Jones 10p; Joe LaGrange 4p; Gerrin Moore 6p; Bailey Falkenstein 41p; Mike Minton 6p; Cam Northern 11p; Gabe Gallahar 5p