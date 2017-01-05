Jeffrey Okudah says he's getting hard sell at U.S. Army All-American Bowl from all but Ohio State

SAN ANTONIO — A day before his last high school game, Jeffrey Okudah will make his biggest decision yet.

Okudah, a American Family Insurance ALL-USA defensive back from South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas) is planning to decide his future college Friday so he can announce his choice here Saturday during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

In the meantime, he’s been getting the hard sell from the recruits from at least two of his three final schools.

“Florida State has their guys coming at me, Oklahoma has their guys going at me, but Ohio State guys don’t really try to sway me either way,” Okudah said. “The guy who I’ve been interacting the most here is Baron Browning (an Ohio State commit from Kennedale, Texas) and he’s one of my good friends, so he doesn’t try to sway me.”

Okudah, who is 6-1 and 190 pounds, said he has a few things to factor in his college choice.

“It’s going to come down tomorrow,” Okudah said. “We are going to sit down in my room and talk about it before I make the final decision. It comes down to which school is better at the development of my position and the best plan for life after football.”

With Okudah keeping a tight lip about his choice, others are forced to read various clues.

His last official visit was Nov. 26 to Ohio State and the Buckeyes had an in-home visit on Nov. 30 with Okudah and his family. His last visit before that was to Florida State on Oct. 28 and the Seminoles had an in-home visit with Okudah on Dec. 1.

Okudah’s mention of professional development might be a nod to Ohio State as the Buckeyes have had 18 defensive backs taken in the first three rounds over the past 26 years and have another likely first-rounder in 2017 in safety Malik Hooker. Florida State is not far behind, though, with 17 taken in the same period.

