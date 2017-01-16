Jemison (Ala.) holds off St. Anthony's (N.J.) in matchup of coaching legends at Hoophall Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Jemison (Huntsville, Ala.) looked a little befuddled at the start of its game with St. Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.).

Unaccustomed to playing with a shot clock, the Panthers were casually passing the ball around the court when the shot-clock buzzer sounded after 30 seconds.

“It surprised us, but we adjusted to it, and I think we did a good job with it,” said Jemison forward John Petty Jr., who scored 18 points and had 13 rebounds to lead Jemison to a 58-52 win Monday at the Spalding Hoophall Classic.

Petty, who has signed with Alabama, is one of seven seniors for the Panthers (19-4). On the other hand, this may be the most inexperienced team that St. Anthony coach Bob Hurley, a Hall of Fame coach, has led in a while. The Friars (8-2) were paced by Howard commit R.J. Cole with 19 points, but no other senior scored a point.

That edge was all the Panthers needed as they built an early 12-point lead and held on.

“The key was playing defense,” said Jemison coach Jack Doss, who has won eight state titles. “They back cut and Bob does a great job with discipline. They made us play a lot more lot more defense than we (normally) play. We jumped their picks and really made it tough on them. We’ve played four top. Both teams are fundamentally sound and it was an honor for me to coach against Bob.”