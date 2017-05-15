Four-star center Jeremiah Tilmon signs with Missouri

Jeremiah Tilmon, a four-star center and former Illinois commit, signed Monday with Missouri.

One of the nation’s top big men, Tilmon joins Cuonzo Martin’s impressive 2017 haul, joining overall No. 1 player Michael Porter Jr., and guards Blake Harris and C.J. Roberts.

The East St. Louis (Ill.) star had signed with Illinois but backed out after a coaching change.

It remains to be seen what effect, if any, this has on Jontay Porter, Michael’s brother, who is considering reclassifying and would presumably go to Missouri.