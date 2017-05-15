Four-star center Jeremiah Tilmon signs with Missouri

11
Jeremiah Tilmon, a four-star center and former Illinois commit, signed Monday with Missouri.
One of the nation’s top big men, Tilmon joins Cuonzo Martin’s impressive 2017 haul, joining overall No. 1 player Michael Porter Jr., and guards Blake Harris and C.J. Roberts.
The East St. Louis (Ill.) star had signed with Illinois but backed out after a coaching change.
It remains to be seen what effect, if any, this has on Jontay Porter, Michael’s brother, who is considering reclassifying and would presumably go to Missouri.
<p><strong>School:</strong> Westtown School (Pa.)<br />
<strong>Position:</strong> Center<br />
Bamba, the top remaining player, is down to Michigan, Texas, Kentucky, and Duke. He was long considered to be debating between the Wildcats and Blue Devils, but Texas, according to recruiting experts, has made a late push, and Michigan is still in it.</p>
