Jermaine Jackson Jr., back from injury, ready to lead Macomb Dakota

Jermaine Jackson Jr., was forced to give up his first love and it wasn’t a good feeling.

The senior Mr. Basketball candidate dislocated his right shoulder in the fourth quarter of a loss to U-D Jesuit in December.

Because of the timing of the injury, Jackson missed only two games for Macomb Dakota, but it was enough to let him know he didn’t want to experience that kind of setback again.

“I’m feeling good,” said the 5-foot-9 Jackson. “It was good to get back out there with my teammates, just playing and shooting the ball again. I’m going to tell you I’m 100%. I missed two games because we had a break in-between games. I’m not going to say it was a good time to get hurt, but at least I didn’t miss a bunch of games.

“Man, the injury really put it in perspective for me. It’s just good to be out there playing. When it was gone, it wasn’t a good feeling at all. So when I do go out there and play I play like it’s my last game. It rejuvenated me.”

Jackson literally brought life to the Cougars basketball program. A traditional football school, Jackson has helped the Cougars win the last two Macomb Area Conference Red Division titles and are favored for a third.

Jackson scored 19 points in each of his first two games back last week and chipped in 21 points, six assists, six rebounds and three steals in a victory Saturday over defending Class C champ Flint Beecher.

In eight games this season, he’s averaging 26.5 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals for the 7-3 Cougars.

The son of former Detroit Mercy star and NBA player Jermaine Jackson, young Jackson still doesn’t need all his fingers to count the games he has lost in high school.

“I lost two my freshman year (Mount Clemens); one to Muskegon (Deyonta Davis) and one to Josh Jackson and Detroit Consortium,” said the Dakota star. “One guy who is in the NBA and one that will be. My sophomore year, I lost to Clarkston in regionals. Last year, I lost to U-D Jesuit in the Final Four.’’

Jackson played in two of the Cougars losses this season and missed one while he was out with the injury.

Dakota was picked to be a Class A finalist, but have had an assortment of injuries that have kept the team from being at full strength. With 6-foot-8 junior Thomas Kithier (Michigan State commit) and 6-9 Jack Ballantyne on board the Cougars are formidable. Ballantyne had 15 points and 18 rebounds in the 77-70 victory over Beecher.

The three played in the Elite Youth Basketball League, the toughest AAU league in the country, with just about every college coach in attendance. Jackson has played with the Michigan Mustangs and The Family. He won a national championship with Mustangs.

“We had a lot of deaths over the summer and the only time I got to see him play was in the EYBL,’’ said Jackson Sr. “There were so many college coaches calling and saying ‘hey, I know you are at U-D, is he going with you?’ He has been killing people on the AAU scene without playing with the best players in the state. I have to do what’s best for my kid. I’m not a head coach. It’s a whole different ballgame for me.’’

Jackson, Kithier and Ballantyne gained valuable experience on the AAU circuit.

“We’re confident in each other,” said Jackson. “We don’t get down on each other. We want to get back to where we were last year and even further. We were one step away from playing in the championship game. U-D Jesuit took our ring, we feel like, and we have a statement to make. I had never got as far as the Breslin. It was a learning experience for us, but once you get that far you want to win. You don’t want to get that far and ‘oh yeah, it was nice.’ We want to get there and win. It still hurts me today that we didn’t win. With this being my last year, I want to win a championship.”

With the goal of a title in mind, Jackson worked on everything during the summer: defense, three-point shooting and mid-range shooting.

“I feel like I got better in every aspect of the game,” said Jackson.

With his dad on the Detroit Mercy men’s basketball staff, Jackson’s recruitment has been challenging. Colorado planned to come watch him play tonight and he has an official visit scheduled for Boulder, Colo. Kansas has shown interest along with Tulane, LSU, Southern Cal and Washington State. Other schools don’t know whether to pursue him or not with his father an assistant coach at UDM. His only official visit so far has been to Toledo.

“It wasn’t automatically assumed that I was going to be a great player,” said Jackson. “I had to put in a lot of work. Since I was young I’ve been in the gym with my dad and with other trainers. Being around European guys and guys in the NBA I just worked. It’s not easy.”

