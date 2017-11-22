John Stephen Jones, Jerry Jones' grandson, is lighting up the Texas state playoffs

John Stephen Jones is one of the most famous quarterbacks in the state of Texas, even if it’s not for his accomplishments on the field. Jones is the grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and when he led his Highland Park squad to a state title as a sophomore, his lineage was the biggest story.

Not anymore.

On Friday, Jones lifted Highland Park to a 56-49 victory against Texas High in the UIL Texas Class 5A state playoffs. Lifted is not an exaggeration, as the quarterback passed for six touchdowns and ran for another, racking up 466 yards through the air.

The 466 yards pushed Jones beyond the 3,000 yard threshold for the season and further cemented Jones as a legitimate Class 5A state player of the year contender.

Jones and his fellow captains also earned accolades for presenting captains for the Texas High with an SMU jersey customized for a former teammate and SMU commit who died suddenly earlier this fall.

For now, the youngest member of the Jones football legacy is focused on the field and trying to get back to a state title game. If he gets there, there’s little question he’ll have a big cheering section behind him.