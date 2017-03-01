Jim Boeheim's son commits to Cornell basketball

New Hamptons '17 Jimmy Boeheim lead 5 Huskies in double figures with 27pts 10rebs 2stls in 97-60 win over Bridgton pic.twitter.com/VX8wkL4k9y — Shawn Brown Sr. (@HC_CoachBrown12) February 2, 2017

Apparently not all Boeheims are meant for Syracuse, but they are meant for upstate New York.

Jimmy Boeheim, the son of the legendary college basketball coach, committed to Cornell on Tuesday night via tweet. The senior at New Hampshire’s New Hampton Prep committed to the Big Red as the first of three potential collegiate basketball players in the family: his younger twin brother and sister, Buddy and Jamie, are sophomores at Jamesville-Dewitt, where Jimmy Boeheim played throughout his high school career until transferring to New Hampton.

Excited to announce that I have committed to play basketball at Cornell University #gobigred 🔴🐻 — Jimmy Boeheim (@jimmyb_23) March 1, 2017

It was there at Jimmy Boeheim caught the eye of Cornell coach Brian Earl and his staff. If there was any question whether the elder Boeheim was happy that his oldest son was staying close to home while following in the family business, the Syracuse coach dispelled that quickly in a series of text messages with ESPN.

“Very happy!” Jim Boeheim told ESPN in a text message. “He’s a stretch-4 at that level. He can shoot the 3, and can rebound the ball.

“I think it’s a great fit for him. He’s a good student, it’s a good basketball school, and I really like the coach.”

One unique twist about the younger Boeheim’s decision? He could face off against his father in fall 2017, provided Cornell and Syracuse continue their long-running annual series. That would mean Jimmy Boeheim playing on a court named after his father.

If that isn’t a unique experience, we don’t know what is.