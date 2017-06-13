Jim Harbaugh not a fan of Big Ten's Friday night football plans: 'Friday night is for high school football'

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh supports many of the Big Ten’s football proposals.

But he’s vigorously against Friday night conference games.

“I am not for it at all,” Harbaugh said today on the Rich Eisen radio show. “Friday night is for high school football.”

Michigan was never scheduled to be part of that proposal as U-M reportedly told the Big Ten it would not agree to playing on Fridays, even though many of the conference teams were scheduled to do so.

A few of those initial scheduled games have since moved to Saturdays. The Big Ten’s athletic director meetings last month featured a spirited debate about the topic. Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips’ school was assigned two Friday games, including one against Michigan State, and moved them.

While many college football proposals become a slippery slope and only expand their reach, Harbaugh thinks the Friday football could push back.

“There’s a way that’ll happen,” Harbaugh said. “Sometimes the pendulum swings one way and they do something that’s not productive for the game of football and then has the ability to swing back the other way. I don’t know that that is set in stone, nor should it be… The opposition to playing college football games on Friday nights should be voiced.”