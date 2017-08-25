Jimmy Clausen joins brothers on Calabasas (Calif.) football sidelines

Jimmy Clausen is newly retired from the NFL, but he isn’t wasting any time getting back involved in football.

According to the Los Angeles Times’ Eric Sondheimer, Clausen — who some discontented fans of teams struggling to find a starting QB have tabbed as a potential replacement — was on the sideline of Calabasas’ season-opening victory against Los Angeles power Dorsey.

Clausen joined his brothers — head coach Casey Clausen and offensive coordinator Rick Clausen — on the sideline in a different capacity, providing broadcasting analysis for the game for an unspecified broadcast provider.

While it’s unknown how Clausen’s first foray into broadcasting may lead into other ventures, it’s a step in the direction of his brothers’ more proactive approach to life after competitive football on the field. Both Rick and Casey started at Tennessee before eventually landing back home in Calabasas to lead the Coyotes back to the promised land.

One game in to the 2017 season, the elder Clausen brothers can surely agree on one thing: With a 35-12 victory, Jimmy Clausen must be a good luck charm at the very least.