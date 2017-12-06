JJ Peterson accepts U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey as he preps for Colquitt County title game

Colquitt County (Ga.) four-star linebacker JJ Peterson received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“I can’t say if I wasn’t an All-American I would lose sleep,” Peterson told USA TODAY. “It wouldn’t be a huge deal. But that I am shows that I’m a hard worker. That makes me proud. I’m not a cocky person. Stuff like that, I enjoy going places and seeing things, but I don’t talk about all the things I have achieved.”

Peterson is ranked as a top-five linebacker prospect and the No. 51 overall recruit in the nation according to 247 Sports. A passionate hog hunter — he hunts using a knife with a group of friends — he’s also the No. 8 overall prospect in Georgia, and is considering scholarship offers from 12 different power programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Clemson, among others.

“Recruiting takes up a lot of time,” Peterson said. “I’m looking at making my final decision closer to signing day.”

In the future, Peterson hopes to reach the level of two cousins, Kansas City Chiefs Tyreke Hill and Cameron Erving.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.