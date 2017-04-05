J.J. Watt surprises his fourth-grade teacher in adorable video

Teachers matter.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt made sure his fourth-grade teacher, Judy Keefe, knows that.
As noted by For The Win and Lake Country Now, Watt made a surprise visit to his former fourth-grade teacher’s class on Monday at Horizon Elementary School in Wisconsin to bring gifts and a cake to congratulate her on her impending retirement at the end of the school year. According to the video description on Facebook Live, she has been teaching for 41 years and now teaches fifth grade.
Watt also presented her with a pair of his signature shoes and asked if she would participate in his celebrity softball game.
My 4th grade teacher Mrs. Keefe is retiring after 41 years of teaching. She was one of the first people to believe in my dream of playing for the Badgers and eventually the NFL and she has taught, inspired and motivated many others. She is incredible and I couldn't be more thankful to still have her in my life. We surprised her with a cake, some shoes and a trip to Houston for her and her husband for the Charity Classic. The full video is on my Facebook page. Thank you Mrs. Keefe for everything that you have done, not only for myself, but for all of your students over the last 41 years. You truly are one of a kind.