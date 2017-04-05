J.J. Watt surprises his fourth-grade teacher in adorable video

Teachers matter.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt made sure his fourth-grade teacher, Judy Keefe, knows that.

As noted by For The Win and Lake Country Now, Watt made a surprise visit to his former fourth-grade teacher’s class on Monday at Horizon Elementary School in Wisconsin to bring gifts and a cake to congratulate her on her impending retirement at the end of the school year. According to the video description on Facebook Live, she has been teaching for 41 years and now teaches fifth grade.

Watt also presented her with a pair of his signature shoes and asked if she would participate in his celebrity softball game.