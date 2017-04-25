Job status in question for coach who led Desoto (Texas) to first football state title

The Desoto (Texas) ISD school board did not take any action after their executive session Monday night — leaving head football coach Todd Peterman in his position, for now.

Peterman’s job status was under evaluation at the board meeting Monday. Dozens of student athletes and former Desoto players were in attendance for the board meeting, showing support for their coach.

Many voiced displeasure with the potential removal, because some believe the decision is being made based upon race. Peterman is a white man, coaching high school football in a predominantly black community.

Desoto ISD board president Carl Sherman, Jr. released a statement to WFAA, strongly denying that race is playing a factor in their deliberations.

“Let me be clear – no decisions that we make are ever motivated by race,” Sherman wrote. “That is not the way we do business in DeSoto. Never has been. Never will be. And for anyone to suggest otherwise is disgusting and unacceptable. Our Board is extremely diverse and we’ve considered deliberations regarding all administrative positions as a team.”

This evaluation of Peterman’s job status comes just over four months after leading the school’s football program to its first ever state title.

“The DeSoto community expects the school board to do its homework and to thoroughly vet all decisions when it comes to our district leadership,” Sherman also wrote in the statement. “We’ll release additional information as quickly as we possibly can.”

Peterman led the Eagles to a 16-0 record and a 6A State Championship in 2016. But his contract is up for renewal this offseason, and a vote at the board meeting is expected to go against Peterman’s return.

The board meeting began at 6:30 p.m., and was heavily attended by members of the Desoto community. There were several people who were not allowed in, because the capacity of the room had been reached.

The @desotoisdengage agenda for tonight's board meeting. Todd Peterman's employment status likely discussed in segment 4A. pic.twitter.com/29rHGKWybo — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 24, 2017

.@DesotoFB players lining the walls of the Desoto ISD board meeting, in support of head coach Todd Peterman. pic.twitter.com/mYbcPnlUaJ — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 25, 2017

