Utah Jazz forward buys blind 7-year-old fan special glasses to see the games

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles bought a legally blind boy $10,000 glasses that allow him to watch Utah Jazz games with precision from far away.

In April during the NBA playoffs, the Jazz let 7-year-old Landon Carter test a pair of high-tech glasses to help the die-hard Utah fan take in a game for the first time. The technology is called eSight, and it uses LED screens to improve the viewing experience. Now Ingles, who just signed a four-year, $52 million deal with Utah, is making those costly specs a permanent fixture for Carter.

“It’s like turning on the light,” Carter said of the glasses in an interview with KUTV.com, which reported that the boy’s vision is “perpetually blurry” to the point where he had to be inches away from a TV or device to fully see without the glasses. “When I put the glasses on, it’s like poof. I can see everything.”

“Joe Ingles is like, my buddy now,” Carter said in the interview.