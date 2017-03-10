Joe Leonard resigns as Fishers basketball coach

Joe Leonard resigned on Friday after 10 years as the boys basketball coach at Fishers.

Leonard, 58, was 113-110 at the school and won a Hoosier Crossroads Conference championship in 2015. The Tigers were 10-14 this season, losing 72-66 to rival Hamilton Southeastern in the first round of the sectional.

“I wish we’d gotten a little bit more done this season,” Leonard said. “We’d talked about Fishers being a feared basketball team and we did some good things. But I wasn’t really happy with the record.”

Leonard said he is happy with the state of the program as he departs. Fishers figures to bring back its top three scorers in junior Jamil Turner-Hall (12.7 ppg, 3.8 assists) and sophomores Willie Jackson (11.1 ppg) and Armaan Franklin (10.6 ppg, 4.3 rebounds). Franklin scored 33 points in the sectional loss to HSE.

“I feel like he could be an Indiana All-Star,” Leonard said of Franklin. “They are young, probably with more scoring coming back than I ever had. I do feel like they’ll be in good hands. It’s always been about the program, not one person. I’ll always be their coach because I coached them, they just have to keep it going.”

Leonard took over the Fishers program in 2007 after J.R. Shelt left for the Lawrence Central job. Fishers was 1-20 in its first varsity season under Shelt. Leonard, an all-city player at Bishop Chatard as a senior in 1977, coached as an assistant at Lawrence North before coming to Fishers as an assistant under Shelt.

Leonard said he isn’t ruling out coaching again.

“I feel like I have a lot left in the tank,” he said. “But I haven’t had any time off either and haven’t really even thought about it. I’ll have to sit down with my wife and talk about it. But I do plan to stay and teach at Fishers.”

Leonard is the second coach in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference to resign since the end of the season. Jason Young resigned as Avon’s coach after 13 seasons.

