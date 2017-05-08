Four-star Florida QB Joe Milton commits to Michigan

Michigan has its next quarterback.

Or to be technical it’s next, next, next quarterback.

Four-star quarterback Joe Milton from Olympia (Orlando) announced Sunday evening he had committed to a school and later it was revealed Michigan was his choice in a video.

He joins a long list of talent lining up at the position for Michigan with redshirt freshman Brandon Peters likely to push Wilton Speight for the job this year, and true freshman Dylan McCaffrey arriving this fall as well.

A 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback, Milton is ranked as the nation’s No. 10 pro-style QB and the No. 243 overall player.

He was also considering Georgia and Florida among his finalists and made trips to all three schools in the past two months, including Michigan and Georgia for their spring games.

Michigan increased its pursuit of him after passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton arrived in January. He was Hamilton’s first offer at quarterback.

Michigan had pursued Las Vegas quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson but he chose UCLA over the Wolverines last month.