VIDEO: Five-star forward Joey Baker continuing to add offers, and here's why

Joey Baker is the top-ranked player in the Class of 2019 from North Carolina and the No. 9 small forward, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Baker, from Trinity Christian (Fayetteville), received an offer from UCLA on Monday, giving him 17 reported offers. He has seen a flurry of interest following his performance on the first stops of the Under Armour Association, where he plays for Team Felton.

He has added offers from Oklahoma State, North Carolina State, DePaul, Louisville and St. John’s in the last few weeks.

Here are highlights courtesy of CourtsideFilms from his play with Team Felton.