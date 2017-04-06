John Jay baseball tops Scarsdale before Florida trip

Life anew began on a winning note for the John Jay High School baseball team Wednesday.

Behind the pitching of Trent Valentine and plenty of hitting, the Patriots defeated visiting Scarsdale 12-3 to start the season. John Jay will now travel to Fort Pierce, Florida on Thursday, April 13 for a game against Fox Lane.

“I’m expecting a great game,” said John Jay coach Eric Frink of next week’s matchup with the Foxes. “(Fox Lane coach) Matt Hillis runs a great program. It’ll be a measuring stick for where we are.”

If Wednesday was any indication, though, the Patriots are in a good place.

Valentine pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits. He walked three and struck out six. Steve Schoen relieved him and finished with six strikeouts.

At the plate, Schoen was 3 for 4 with four RBI. Newcomer Johnny Tuccillo, who transferred from Pine Plains, finished 2 for 4 with three RBI — drawing the praise of his coach.

“He’s adjusted great,” Frink said of Tuccillo. “He doesn’t have to carry the load, he has to be a part of what we’re doing. He knows that and that kind of puts him at ease.”

Jack Matero and Nick Stanton each finished with an RBI.

Frink said his team will practice and simulate game action before it heads south.

“You want to keep repetition,” Frink said. “We’ll go to Florida and go to work.”

