John Jay's Earl, Albis, Weaver closing in on milestones

WICCOPEE – If Randy Earl picks up his 200th career win later this season, a milestone his John Jay High School wrestling coach believes will arrive, the senior plans to walk off the mat as if nothing happened.

Freshman teammate Tyler Albis hopes to be similarly nonchalant if he reaches the 100-win plateau, likely before the end of the season.

And as Jamie Weaver approaches 100 wins as the Patriots’ coach, his thoughts are on how wonderful it’s been to lead scores of talented wrestlers, year after year.

“As a coach, I set my goals as really going out and trying to help these kids,” Weaver said. “It’s great having these milestones. To be able to hit a couple more this year would be awesome.”

As John Jay moves into 2017, it’s preparing for a second-half of the season that could be filled with individual accomplishments.

Earl (126 pounds) defeated Pawling’s Noah Fleischman on Wednesday for his 185th career win in John Jay’s 46-36 victory. Not only does Weaver expect Earl to reach 200 wins this season, but he anticipates his top grappler to break the program record of 196 wins, set by Dale White. Earl has a chance to inch closer to the feat on Saturday and Sunday, as the Patriots will compete in Roy C. Ketcham’s dual tournament.

Weaver said Earl will likely hit the 200-win mark on either Jan. 13 or 14 at the Eastern States Classic, which will be held at SUNY Sullivan.

And while Earl doesn’t plan to make a big deal of the moment, he expects his family might.

“My mom will probably have a poster. I kind of get embarrassed when people do that,” Earl said. “But my mom supports me. So I’ve got to support her. It just feels good that people are actually watching you and you feel like something. I’m lucky to have the opportunity to do it.”

Albis (120) collected his 95th career win on Wednesday, picking up a victory by pinfall over Pawling’s Joe Foster. His brother, Jay Albis, finished his career at John Jay in 2015 with 147 career wins. Only a freshman, Tyler Albis is aiming to match — or perhaps eclipse — his older sibling.

“I’m just trying to follow in my brother’s steps. Be as great as him, if not even better,” he said. “It’s very exciting. One hundred wins as a freshman, it’s very good.”

John Jay’s win over Pawling was Weaver’s 96th as the Patriots’ coach. The Patriots are 6-4 this season.

Weaver’s 100th win would come not long after Arlington coach Fred Perry collected his 400th career win, in a 39-27 win over Ketcham on Dec. 13.

Weaver isn’t sure if he’ll ever match Perry’s 400-win mark. Yet, he’s happy to have had a model for excellence over the year, as he stands on the verge of 100.

“To have 400 wins is amazing. (Fred) is a great example for someone to look up to,” Weaver said. “I don’t think I’ll be coaching long enough to hit 400, but it’s an incredible feat for him.”

