John Jay's Pacacha takes 2nd in state bowling tourney

The best girls scholastic bowler in Dutchess County earned a place as second-best in all of New York on Sunday.

John Jay High School’s Victoria Pacacha rolled a 1,269 six-game series in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament on Sunday at AMF Gates Lanes in Rochester. The sophomore’s total was good for second overall among girls, and she led the Section 1 team to a second-place finish.

Her series included a 278 in the fifth game.

The Section 1 boys team placed fourth in its tournament, and Section 9 finished 11th.

Bethlehem’s Jenna Lemke won the girls individual title with a 1,366 series and led Section 2 to victory as the team toppled 5,977 pins to finish ahead of Section 1 (5,842). Section 9 placed eighth with 5,052.

Pacacha, who led the Patriots to a Dutchess-Putnam Interscholastic Bowling League crown, was named the Journal’s Girls Bowler of the Year last winter. Her John Jay teammate and close friend Alyssa Rubeo shot a 1,105. Arlington teammates Lauren Regan (1,065) and Leah Cole (1,059) also represented Section 1.

For Section 9, Natalie Colaizzo of Franklin D. Roosevelt bowled a 981. Highland bowlers Brooke Harris and Amanda Darmochwal rolled an 874 and 855, respectively.

South Colonie from Albany won the girls team title on Saturday.

Arlington’s Matthew Rice rolled a 1,077 for a 38th-place finish, tops among mid-Hudson Valley bowlers, and Michael Sheridan of John Jay had a 1,039 for the Section 1 boys, who totaled 5,897.

Section 4 won the championship with 6,191 pins. But Panas sophomore Nick Perrone, representing Section 1, won the individual title with a 1,392 series.

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Ryan Padgett bowled a 966 for Section 9, which totaled 5,112. Presidents teammate Derrick Storms rolled a 915, and Highland’s Lenny Cassaburra shot an 886.

North Rockland, the Section 1 champion, won the boys team title on Saturday. The Raiders edged East Islip by a single pin — 5,743 to 5,742.

