John Petty is pumped about Jordan Brand Classic honor

When John Petty got the call, he could let out a sigh of relief and genuinely appreciate the accomplishment: He was finally, officially, a Jordan Brand Classic All-American.

“I’m always comfortable,” Petty told USA TODAY before the official Jordan Brand Senior Night Tour ceremony recognizing his place in the annual All-American game. “I prayed about it and worked hard at it to get in this game. … I’m really blessed and proud of myself.”

MORE: Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour

Petty has plenty of reason to be proud of himself. A 6-foot-5, 185-pound shooting guard for Huntsville’s Jemison High, Petty has turned heads with his high school scoring exploits. During his junior season he scored 35 points in leading Jemison to the state title … while playing just three quarters. He also set an invitational tournament record with 42 points earlier in the 2015-16 season.

As a senior, Petty is still accumulating accolades, though none have been bigger than the Jordan Brand Classic appearance that will serve as Petty’s high school swan song before he heads to in-state Alabama, where he said he is plenty excited to get started.

“I just got the feel for Alabama and was comfortable there,” Petty said. “I was worried about the players coming along with me, but after everyone committed there, we have a lot of great players coming in and we’re ready to get there and go to work.

“I just want to come out and compete against great talent and also have fun. My senior year, playing in the Jordan game, I just want to go have fun and experience it all.”