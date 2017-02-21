VIDEO: Top 20 player John Petty throws down highlight reel dunks in playoff win

Mae Jemison (Huntsville, Ala.) has advanced to the regional finals in 5A in Alabama in dominant fashion.

That included a first-round victory against East Limestone by a final score of 77-24 and then a win against Fairfield, 64-49. Next up is Lee (Huntsville) on Tuesday night.

But before looking ahead to that game, here is a look back at dunk show that Jemison put on against East Limestone. Among the star showmen was Jordan Brand All-American John Petty, an Alabama signee who is ranked No. 21 by ESPN and is the reigning Mr. Basketball in the state.

Petty is No. 23 in the video below from MarsReel.