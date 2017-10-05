John Stephen Jones, grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is on pace for one of the best QB seasons in Texas history

Don’t look now, but the grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might be in the midst of an all-time statistical season.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, Highland Park (Texas) quarterback John Stephen Jones, the grandson of the Cowboys owner and son of Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, is on pace for one of the all-time great passing seasons in Texas history. Through five games, the youngest Jones has accumulated 1,490 yards. His five-game pace would earn him 2,980 yards before the playoffs, which would put him in position for a run at legendary Allen (Texas) turned Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray finished the 2014 season with 4,713 yards and 54 touchdowns in the final of his three consecutive undefeated state title campaigns with the Eagles.

If Jones led Highland Park all the way back to the state title game, his current 298 yard-per-game pace would land Jones 4768 yards if his career finished with a state title game appearance.

The entire Jones family has spoken about the joy it took from John Stephen’s state title-leading charge during his junior season. A repeat performance with the kind of statistics that would brand John Stephen an area all-time great? That might be worth even more than a Cowboys Super Bowl run.