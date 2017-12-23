John Stephen Jones wills Highland Park (Texas) to second straight state title

In a state title game for the ages, how do you select one standout performance? Both Highland Park and Manvel put on an incredible display of football on Friday night at AT&T Stadium. In the end, it was the heart, will and determination of the senior leader of the Scots that shined the brightest under the lights.

Highland Park senior quarterback John Stephen Jones cemented his own legacy at AT&T Stadium, leading the Scots to a 53-49 comeback victory against the Manvel Mavericks in the Class 5A Division I state championship game in a performance for the ages, earning him the TexasHSFootball MVP of the Game presented by VCRNow.

In his final high school game, Jones saved his best performance for the biggest stage: 37-of-58, 564 yards and four touchdown passes. His final touchdown pass came to senior receiver Cade Saustad with less than a minute remaining and the defense would hold on for an epic win.

