John Wall Holiday Invitational: Coby White sets sights on championship, scoring title

RALEIGH, N.C. – Greenfield School (Wilson, N.C.) point guard Coby White was born 10 years after Donald Williams cranked in 115 points over the course of three games at the John Wall Family Foundation Holiday Invitational but come Saturday he could break Williams’ 27-year-old record.

Through two games, White has scored 78 points, which means he would need 38 points to become the tournament’s new scoring champion.

On Thursday, White, a North Carolina signee, cranked in 32 points to lead Greenfield past Broughton (Raleigh, N.C.) 59-57.

The Knights will play in the championship for the first time in the school’s history Saturday night.

“Who wouldn’t want to be the scoring champ at a tournament like this,” White said. “But I wouldn’t say I’m focused on that. I just want to win; that’s all I ever want to do is to win.”

Thing is, in order to achieve said goal, the Knights need White to score.

A lot.

Greenfield coach Rob Salter said that White breaking the scoring record “probably means we’d have a good chance to win.”

“In order to beat a quality opponent, which is obviously what we’ll face in the championship, we need him to do what he does best,” Salter said. “Coby scoring 38 points isn’t a big deal; he’s done that plenty of times so that’s definitely an achievable goal.”

Williams’ record isn’t the only one on White’s radar, with 2,973 career points he’s just 335 points away from becoming North Carolina’s all-time leading scorer.

JamesOn Curry holds the current record of 3,307.

White is averaging 32 points per game this season.

“I just give it everything I have whenever I’m on the floor,” White said. “The scoring just comes naturally so I focus on my effort.”

