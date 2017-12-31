John Wall Holiday Invitational: Greenfield's Coby White wins scoring title, falls to Garner

RALEIGH, N.C. – Four years ago, Devin Booker entered his final game at the John Wall Family Foundation Holiday Invitational 35 points shy of the all-time scoring record of 115 points held by Donald Williams, a former star at Garner (N.C.) the team Booker was coincidentally facing in the game.

Booker, now a star with the Phoenix Suns, finished with 31 points in a loss.

In Saturday’s championship matchup with Greenfield School (Wilson, N.C.), Garner found itself in the same situation, this time facing North Carolina signee Coby White, who needed 38 points to take over as scoring champ.

By the time the final horn sounded he’d accomplished just that; the Trojans, however, took home the big prize in a 90-80 win in the David West Bracket.

With Roy Williams looking on, White, a North Carolina signee, led all scorers with 41 points in the loss and eclipsed 3,000 points for his career.

He was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Trayvon Ferrell led Garner with 20 points in the win and was named tournament Most Valuable Player.

“It’s an honor to break the scoring record, but, at the end of the day, we lost,” White said. “All that scoring didn’t really mean anything. I just hate to lose; that’s all I can think about right now.”

Garner coach Eddie Gray said the team didn’t talk about stopping White from breaking the record prior to the game.

“The guys have heard me talk about Donald Williams, but that doesn’t register with them,” Gray said. “They just wanted to win the championship. We held him to 41; he had 46 against us the first time we played them this year so we improved by five.”

White conceded that he knew that how many points he needed coming into the game, but wasn’t thinking about it during the game because “I didn’t think I had enough points anyway.”

“I was so confused,” White said. “My assistant coach was telling me to score two more points and I was like ‘Huh, what would that do?’ I just didn’t know. But, like I said, it’s one of the greatest accomplishments of my career.”

