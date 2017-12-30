John Wall Holiday Invitational: Five-star forward Vernon Carey Jr. looking to cut it ‘three or four’ soon

RALEIGH, N.C. – Vernon Carey Jr. won’t go as far as saying it’s gotten to the point of being a full-blown headache, he just wouldn’t mind “if things were a little more manageable” in terms of his recruitment.

Seems dead-on for the No. 2 overall player in the ESPN 60 with offers from everyone who’s anyone in college basketball.

“I just want to cut my list of schools down because it’s easier to focus on a few,” Carey said. “I think I want to get it down to about three or four by March. That’s my plan.”

The recruitment overload didn’t seem to faze him Friday night when scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) past Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 65-54 at the John Wall Family Foundation Holiday Invitational.

University will play for the championship Saturday night.

Key factors to make Carey’s cut are typical: Good relationship with the staff, a place that will utilize his versatility, family atmosphere, etc.

He’s also using this college basketball season as an opportunity to conduct his own research on the schools recruiting him.

“I probably watch every team once a week,” Carey said. “I just watch how they use guys like me. Like Duke tells me to watch how they use Wendell Carter and Marvin Bagley to see how they’d use me so that’s attractive. I just try and collect all the information that I can to get the three or four best schools for me.”

