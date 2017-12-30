John Wall Holiday Invitational: Five-star guard Jalen Lecque ’50/50’ on reclassifying to 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. – While most elite high school juniors are kicking back and slow rolling their recruitment, Christ School (Arden, N.C.) guard Jalen Lecque is “getting more focused” on the schools pursuing him of late.

Makes sense for a guy who could potentially reclassify up to join a college roster next year.

“Academically I’m good to go,” Lecque said. “It’s all about my development. Right now, I’d say I’m 50-50 on moving up to 2018.”

At 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, Lecque has the frame to make the leap.

His quickness allows him to consistently beat his defender off of the dribble and his elite athleticism helps him finish efficiently in the lane.

“There’s no doubt that he could impact a high major D-I team today,” Christ School coach Jeff Depelteau said. “He just makes plays that no one else can make. He’s super skilled.”

Those skills were on full display in the Greenies’ 71-66 loss to Broughton (Raleigh, N.C.) Friday night at the John Wall Family Foundation Holiday Invitational.

Lecque led the Greenies with 15 points and six assists.

Lecque said everyone from Connecticut to Maryland to Texas to Oregon to South Carolina, among many others, want him whether he moves up or stays put in the 2019 class where he’s ranked No. 14 overall by ESPN.

“I want to go into a situation where I’ll be playing a lot as a freshman because I want to potentially be a one-and-done,” Lecque said. “If I don’t have that situation I have no problem staying in my class.”

Don’t expect a decision from Lecque any time soon, he said he will “100 percent” be playing summer circuit ball.

“I’m not sure who I’m running with yet,” Lecque said. “At the end of the day I’ll do what’s best for me. When I get back with my family we’re really gonna write everything out and decide on the best route.”

