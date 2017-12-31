John Wall Holiday Invitational: Vernon Carey Jr., University cap off dominant run with another title

RALEIGH, N.C. – Good luck finding a high school basketball team anywhere in the country who’s accomplished more all season than University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) in the last two weeks.

The Sharks rolled through the City of Palms Classic knocking off USA Today Super 25 teams like No. 9 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), No. 14 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and No. 1 Memphis East (Tenn.) to claim the title.

They closed out the year with an exclamation point, knocking off Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) 71-66 to claim the title in the T.J. Warren Bracket at the John Wall Family Foundation Holiday Invitational on Saturday.

Vernon Carey Jr. led the Sharks with 31 points and 11 rebounds in the win. He was subsequently named tournament MVP.

“We lost in the first round here last year so to get to come back this year and win it is special,” Sosa said. “This was one of our goals. It’s the perfect way to end the year for us.”

Currently, the Sharks are not ranked in the USA Today Super 25, but Sosa said after mowing down six opponents in 12 days who are or were at one point this season ranked, it’s clear “that we’re up there near the top.”

The Sharks have a big showdown with No. 3 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) at the Spalding Hoophall Classic next month, but before that, Sosa said he’s “welcoming” a more localized schedule starting next Friday.

“What our run over the last two weeks has done is put us in that conversation for the best in the country,” Sosa said. “That’s all we want. We work hard and we set the simple goal of getting better every day. That’s what we can control. The rest will work itself out.”

