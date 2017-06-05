Philly basketball player's mom drops $25K on Dubai-themed prom sendoff complete with camel

One Philadelphia teenager’s mom took his prom to the extreme, spending $25,000 on a camel, three tons of sand and exotic cars. He brought three dates, all in custom-made gowns, and wore three different outfits himself.

Saudia Shuler says she had thought of sending her only son, Johnny Eden Jr., to Dubai for a visit. Instead, she decided to bring Dubai to Philadelphia for the formal dance.

She brought the sand and the camel into their neighborhood for photos. Luxury cars, including a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini, were on loan for the evening.

Prom was really a movie. My vision is Dubai came to Norrh Philly. 😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜 S/O @pc.prince for JJ's custom #SnapchatFilter A post shared by Saudia Shuler🍴🍗🍤🍰 (@countrycookin1) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

Shuler says it was all worth it. She says she fought cancer and suffered from a stroke in the past few years. She told herself if she was going to make it, she would put on a big prom for her son.

“I was just trying to pay honor my son, because he is such a good kid,” Shuler told CBS Philly. “He did everything I required of him, throughout his whole entire life from first grade all the way up to 12th grade straight A’s but always get a B in something dumb like gym.”

Shuler says Eden plans to attend Delaware State in the fall, possibly on a basketball scholarship. Eden played at Simon Gratz in Philadelphia.

“At first I was like, it was too much, I don’t really like a lot of attention but it’s worth it,” Johnny Eden Jr. said. “It was epic, man. I had my family out here. That’s all I really cared about is my family being out here. My mom did her thing, she was the real MVP.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report