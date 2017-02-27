Johnny Manziel surfaced to coach at Elite 11 Camp in Miami

Doesn’t it seem like Johnny Manziel has fallen off the face of the earth recently? He came back to the surface this weekend in Miami, where the Heisman winner served as a coach at an Elite 11 quarterback camp.

Now, some might wonder what Manziel is doing in Miami when he’s allegedly training to make an NFL (or failing that, CFL) comeback, rather than, say, working out back in College Station. Or heck, working out in any other far flung locale with less nightlife. Well, by coaching Elite 11 contenders, Manziel was doing something worthwhile while staying in the broader football ecosystem.

Some of the passers there were plenty excited to see Johnny Football in the flesh:

Does any of this mean that Manziel will be back in a football uniform in the coming months? No. But it does seem to indicate he’s hooked up with the folks at Elite 11, which may be an indicator that at least one established football organization is willing to bring him back under its wing. That’s a step in the right direction for Manziel, and hopefully an aid to a number of high school quarterbacks who dream of reaching the Elite 11 in Oregon this summer.