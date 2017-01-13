Jon Dorenbos special guest at Delaware Sports Awards

A guest appearance by Eagles long snapper and “America’s Got Talent” star Jon Dorenbos will highlight the second annual Delaware Sports Awards on June 14 at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark.

The event, sponsored by Mercedes Benz of Wilmington, will recognize the best in Delaware high school sports for the 2016-17 school year. Among the honorees will be the male and female athletes of the year, team of the year, dynamic male and female athletes, coach of the year and inspirational personality of the year.

Each first-team, All-State athlete (top XI in boys soccer) along with each Delawareonline Athlete of the Week will receive one ticket to the banquet, which is scheduled to run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The event will include a silent auction, with proceeds going to Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware and Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation.

General admission tickets are $50.

Eagles long-snapper baffled Ellen with tricks

Dorenbos is the Eagles’ longest-tenured player, having joined the team in 2006. In November, the two-time Pro Bowler signed a three-year contract extension with the team. His 2016 season was cut short by a wrist injury in December.

Off the field, Dorenbos captivated a national TV audience with magic tricks that earned him a third-place finish on “America’s Got Talent.”

While slight of hand is meant to entertain, it holds a more significant meaning, as Dorenbos told The News Journal in September.

Dorenbos says “magic saved my life” in reference to a childhood tragedy in which his father murdered his mother.

Now, as a veteran professional athlete, Dorenbos tries to bring forth a message of hope.

“I think when you get to the NFL, you’re given a platform to help people, and you’re given a platform that people will listen to,” Dorenbos said. “With that comes a lot of responsibility. I try to bring the good out in life and I try to bring a positive message to kids that we can come from different backgrounds and overcome a lot of things.

“Whatever you want to do, find happiness to get to where you want to get.”

For more information and to buy tickets to the 2017 Delaware Sports Awards, visit http://sportsawards.delawareonline.com.