Jones’ scoring barrage leads UWGB men to big win

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s hopes of earning the No. 2 seed for the Horizon League tournament seemed in danger at halftime against Illinois-Chicago on Thursday night.

That’s when Warren Jones came to the rescue.

The senior guard led UWGB to a big 87-79 win in a game played in front of 3,583 at the UIC Pavilion, scoring a game-high 22 points and hitting five 3-pointers.

UWGB is in sole possession of third place in the 10-team Horizon and trails Oakland by one game for second with two games remaining.

The teams play on Friday, and if the Phoenix wins it would have swept the season series against the Golden Grizzlies and would hold the tiebreaker for the second seed in the league tournament next month in Detroit.

UWGB trailed by seven entering the second half after a disastrous end to the first 20 minutes in which it missed 13 of its final 14 shots and watched the Flames go on a 16-3 run to take all the momentum.

But Jones stepped up big, scoring 15 points in the first 3 minutes, 19 seconds after halftime to get the Phoenix back to within a point.

He hit two 3s in the first minute, and after Kerem Kanter missed a jumper and Tevin Findlay a layup, Jones came right back to drain two more 3-pointers before being fouled on another attempt from long range and hitting all three free throws.

It was the spark the Phoenix needed.

A short time later it scored 15 straight points and hit six straight shots to take a 65-53 lead with 10:10 left. UIC went scoreless for 4:40 and missed nine straight attempts during the run.

The Flames responded by scoring 11 of the next 14 points to get to within four, but they would never get closer. UWGB built its lead back up to as much as 13 with 2:28 remaining.

The Phoenix had a balanced attack in this one much like it did in a win at UW-Milwaukee on Saturday. Jones was one of five players to finish in double figures, with Charles Cooper adding 18, Khalil Small 15, Kanter 11 and Jamar Hurdle 10.

UWGB shot 38.3 percent overall (31-for-81) and 50 percent from 3 (8-for-16). It shot 46.3 percent in the second half, including 6-for-8 from beyond the arc.

The Phoenix also won the battle of the boards 57-50, including 25-20 on the offensive glass.

Moment of the game

UIC scored seven points in just over a minute to cut its deficit to 68-64 with 7:28 left. It included five straight points from Marcus Ottey, who had a big-time dunk and followed with a 3-pointer.

But Small ended the run with a 3-pointer, which sparked a 13-4 spurt that helped restore order for the Phoenix. UWGB led by at least seven the rest of the way.

Player of the game

It’s true that Jones had a team-high five turnovers, but it’s easy to overlook after his shooting display to start the second half. Jones scored 17 of his UWGB career-high 22 in the final 20 minutes.

He shot 5-for-8 overall, 5-for-7 from 3 and 7-for-7 from the line in 25 minutes while adding four rebounds and four assists.

Notable notes

>> Kanter and Cooper both had double-doubles in grabbing 13 rebounds apiece. The two are the only players on the roster to record a double-double this season, with Kanter leading the team with six and Cooper with three. The 13 boards was a career-high for Cooper.

>> Starting point guard Trevor Anderson traveled with the team to Chicago but did not play for the eighth straight game because of a back injury.

>> UWGB has won 10 straight against the Flames and 13 of the last 14.

What’s next

UWGB will host Oakland at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Resch Center.

The Phoenix beat the Golden Grizzlies 80-72 on Jan. 27. Small had 16 points, while Kenneth Lowe, Kanter and Jones all had 14.

GREEN BAY (17-11, 11-5)

Kanter 5-14 0-2 11, Lowe 3-7 1-2 7, Botz 0-2 0-0 0, Findlay 2-8 0-0 4, Small 6-12 1-2 15, Hurdle 5-14 0-0 10, Hankerson 0-1 0-0 0, Jesperson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 5-8 7-7 22, Cooper 5-15 8-12 18. Totals 31-81 17-25 87.

ILL.-CHICAGO (14-15, 7-9)

Santos 5-10 0-1 11, Odiase 6-9 4-6 16, Ferguson 4-15 2-4 11, Kolawole 2-5 2-2 6, Matthews 5-17 2-3 13, Robinson 1-4 4-6 6, Guice 1-2 0-0 3, Ottey 4-11 4-6 13. Totals 28-73 18-28 79.

Halftime—Ill.-Chicago 38-31. 3-Point Goals—Green Bay 8-16 (Jones 5-7, Small 2-2, Kanter 1-1, Cooper 0-1, Hurdle 0-1, Hankerson 0-1, Findlay 0-1, Botz 0-2), Ill.-Chicago 5-21 (Guice 1-2, Santos 1-3, Ottey 1-3, Ferguson 1-6, Matthews 1-6, Kolawole 0-1). Fouled Out—Lowe. Rebounds—Green Bay 54 (Cooper, Kanter 13), Ill.-Chicago 42 (Odiase 12). Assists—Green Bay 15 (Findlay 6), Ill.-Chicago 16 (Ferguson 8). Total Fouls—Green Bay 24, Ill.-Chicago 19. A—3,583 (6,972).