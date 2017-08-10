Jontay Porter decides to reclassify and join his brother, Michael, at Missouri

After going back and forth all summer on whether to stay put in 2018 and make his own mark or reclassify and join his brother at Missouri, Jontay Porter has officially decided on the latter.

Class of '17 here I come 😎 pic.twitter.com/qKGARgEcBi — Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) August 10, 2017

Porter committed to Missouri back in May.

He’ll suit up alongside his older brother Michael, the No. 1 player in the ESPN 100 and widely regarded as the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

“I just love playing with my brother,” Jontay told USA Today back in April. “He’s a great player and he makes the game easier for everyone when he’s out there.”

The brothers helped lead Nathan Hale (Seattle) to an undefeated season and a state title in March.

Jontay picked up where he left off in high school by dominating the Nike EYBL for Mokan Elite (Mo.) averaging 18.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

“Jontay is just a great all-around player,” Michael Porter Jr. told USA Today back in May. “We know everything about each other’s games and it’s just fun having him on the court with me. Then my dad (Michael Porter Sr.) is an assistant there so it’s perfect.”

Jontay is the final piece for the Tigers’ 2017 haul joining Michael, Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) point guard Blake Harris, Richland (North Richland Hills, Texas) point guard C.J. Roberts and East (St. Louis, Mo.) forward Jeremiah Tilmon.

