Jontay Porter commits to Missouri, no announcement yet on reclassifying

Nearly two months after Jontay Porter teamed up with his older brother Michael to help Nathan Hale (Seattle) finish off the perfect season with a state title win over Garfield (Seattle), Jontay announced his plans to head to Missouri, though it remains unclear if he’ll suit up next season or wait until 2018-19.

After much thought and prayer I have decided to commit to the University of Missouri!🐯 pic.twitter.com/dO1LKYR3iX — Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) May 23, 2017

“I’m gonna announce that decision later on,” Porter told ESPN about reclassifying.

Jontay maintained all summer that he was torn on the decision to join Michael, the No. 1 player in the ESPN 100, or stay put in his class to experience life as the go-to guy.

He certainly proved to be more than capable as a star, dominating the Nike EYBL this summer posting 18.1 points and 12.7 rebounds a game for Mokan Elite (Mo.), the reigning Nike Peach Jam champions.

Should Jontay join the Tigers’ 2017 class, he’d be the fifth commitment with Michael, Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) point guard Blake Harris, East (St. Louis, Mo.) forward Jeremiah Tilmon and Richand (Richland, Texas) shooting guard C.J. Roberts.

