After Missouri commitment, Jontay Porter teases that he has made reclassification decision

Rarely has the success of an entire collegiate basketball program been as reliant on one family as the University of Missouri will on the Porter family in 2017-18, and possibly 2018-19 as well.

First, the program added Michael Porter Sr. as an assistant coach to new head coach Cuonzo Martin. That paved the way for the arrival of the nation’s top recruit in the Class of 2017, Michael Porter Jr. and, as of Monday, a commitment from four-star junior Jontay Porter, Porter Jr.’s younger brother.

Jontay Poter, who starred alongside his brother on the Washington state champion Nathan Hale squad and has been dominant against Class of 2018 stars on the EYBL circuit, announced his decision on Twitter, where he was immediately inundated with questions about which class he was committing as part of: the group scheduled to enter in fall 2017, or in fall 2018.

After much thought and prayer I have decided to commit to the University of Missouri!🐯 pic.twitter.com/dO1LKYR3iX — Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) May 23, 2017

The younger Porter has kept that decision close to his vest, though for the first time on Monday he let loose that he has already decided when he’ll play he’s just not quite ready to announce it yet.

Jontay Porter has said recently he won't announce if he'll reclassify until after Nike Peach Jam in July. That way he can keep playing AAU — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) May 23, 2017

Part of Jontay Porter’s delay in announcing his reclassification decision is connected with the aforementioned EYBL circuit. The teen will lose his eligibility for the tournament once he officially signs with a college, so delaying that prospect allows him to keep competing against the nation’s best.

Whenever Porter does make his choice, it’s certain to be met with plenty of scrutiny and emotion, particularly from Mizzou fans.

“It could be tomorrow. It could be next week,” Jontay Porter told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It could be after the Peach Jam [in July]. I’ll be sure to let [the media] know.

“I know what my decision could be, but I don’t want to tell anyone yet,” he added, “because I want to pray about it and talk to my family about it and make sure it’s the right decision for me before letting anyone else know.”