2017 Jordan Brand Classic boys roster revealed

The boys rosters for the Jordan Brand Classic have been announced.

The JBC is April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Rosters for the girls game, the boys international game and boys regional game have not been announced.

Kentucky had the most JBC All-Americans with four; Duke and Alabama had two apiece.

Two sets of teammates were selected as La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) will be represented by Brian Bowen and Jaren Jackson and Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) will be represented by Matt Coleman and Billy Preston.

As part of being selected to play in the JBC, Jordan Brand and American Family Insurance will stop in to each player’s “Senior Night” and recognize his achievement by raising a Jordan Brand All-American banner in his gym. The first stop is scheduled for Friday for Mohamed Bamba at Westtown School in West Chester, Pa.

