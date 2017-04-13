Jordan Brand Classic Diary: Jalek Felton reflects on final high school practices, champion Tar Heels

In the days leading up to the Jordan Brand Classic on Friday, USA TODAY High School Sports will be catching up with various players to talk about their experiences. In this entry, we talk to Jalek Felton, a 6-3 five-star shooting guard from the Gray Collegiate Academy (S.C.). He has signed to play for the National Champion North Carolina Tar Heels.

It’s very different playing at an event like this. I’m not really used to stuff like this. The atmosphere, the people around, it’s all been very uplifting.

Trevon Duval is a lot of fun to play with because his head is always up, looking. He’s my teammate here, and he’s been a lot of fun to play with. Tomorrow night I just want to compete.

They beat us in practice and we’re trying to avenge that tomorrow. I want to compete early, get an early lead and then have fun with the game.

It’s going to be tough to adjust to North Carolina. We’ll have a bullseye on our back now after the National Championships. We’re going to be the guys to deal with that as the incoming freshmen. We just have to work doubly hard to get back to where we were the past two years.

I just try to make others around me better, showcase my work ethic and always keep working harder, then perform when it’s time to perform. You can’t be shy in the big moment, you have to do what you do best.

Collin Sexton has been really hard to stop in practice. He’s very quick.

It means a lot to wrap up a high school career at an event like this. To go outside of your town and play against guys like this, new competition at this high level, it means a lot. We’ll see how we all shake out in the next couple of years hopefully.