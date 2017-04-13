Jordan Brand Classic Diary: Tremont Waters on new recruiting focus, the honor of playing in the Jordan Classic

In the days leading up to the Jordan Brand Classic on Friday, USA TODAY High School Sports will be catching up with various players to talk about their experiences. In this entry, we talk to Tremont Waters, a 5-11 four-star point guard from the Notre Dame Academy (West Have, Ct.). He was recently released from his letter of intent with Georgetown and has reopened his recruiting.

It’s been a dream come true and a blessing to be up here. I’m hanging out with friends, compete and get better every day. I want to enjoy the event.

I have family and friends who will be here. It’s been pretty easy so I haven’t had to deal with ticket issues or anything like that.

I’ve really enjoyed playing with everyone. The big man, Mitchell Robinson, Jarred Vanderbilt, Trevon Duval, Tugs (that’s Brian Bowen), really everyone. You don’t get a chance to play with high level competition like this every day, but I know this is where I belong.

It’s a humbling feeling and experience. We love being around each other and we feed off each other.

I’m just pretty much enjoying the process again. Not enjoying it maybe, but I have to go through it again. As long as it takes I’ll go through it again. The Syracuse stuff was all on Twitter. I wasn’t talking to the coaches or anything, it’s just people trying to comment about it on Twitter. I spoke to the Creighton coach two days ago.

How I feel about the coaching staff is the most important thing. I only de-committed from Georgetown because of all the uncertainty about the coach there. I just want to be able to go into a school, run the team and make other players better. I like to play up-tempo, and I can play in any system, but I’d like to push the ball up the court, make plays and score when I’m open.

I want to go in and show everyone that I should have been in the McDonald’s All-American Game, show my talents to the world, have fun and not think so much, just play basketball.