Jordan Brand Classic Diary: Mikayla Coombs reunited with coach one last time

In the days leading up to the Jordan Brand Classic on Friday, USA TODAY High School Sports will be catching up with various players to talk about their experiences. In this entry, we talk to Mikayla Coombs, a 5-10 guard from the Wesleyan School (Peachtree Corners, Ga.). She is ranked as the No. 14 player overall and No. 2 at her position in the espnW HoopGurlz rankings. Coombs is a UConn signee.

For the McDonald’s All America Game, I was on the East team so I played with those girls. This time, I’m on the West team, partly because my high school coach, Jan Azar, is coaching the West team. This gives me a chance to have one last game with her so that’s pretty cool. My relationship with her is really strong so to have one last go-round for her is special for me. I want to really take this in and realize this is the last time she will ever coach me.

We won the McDonald’s game so hopefully I can come over to the West to win this game, just for pride reasons, we. It means something to me to win the game, but mainly the relationships and the experience are the most important part.

I don’t think it’s hit me yet that this is my last high school game. As the year progresses, I’m starting to realize that it’s almost done. UConn wants me there May 29. The days are going by and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m about to be a college student.’ I graduate May 20 and we leave May 29.

My knee injury made that year made my sophomore year go slow because I was so eager to get back. Other than that, though, my high school career went by fast. My senior season, especially, it was crazy how quickly that went by.

Sometimes I forget that knee injury even happened, to be honest. It was a rough time for me, but I just took it as a time to sit down and reflect on things and work on my shot. In a way, it was a blessing. My work ethic was so important during the rehab process and that’s why I was thankfully able to come back and still the look the same. If you’re lazy, the comeback will be completely different process.

I’ll be at UConn soon and I basically want to find my place on the team and figure out how I can help in any way possible to start building a new streak.

And, I’m not going to lie. I was very upset after we lost that game — very upset. I don’t get mad, which shows you something. After I sat back, though, I realized the three other commits with me and the players coming back, it’s our time to build a new streak.