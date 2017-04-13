Jordan Brand Classic: Trevon Duval not ready to trim his list from five

BROOKLYN — Trevon Duval has been getting major offers since Seton Hall came calling when he was a freshman at St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark), and he plans to enjoy the recruiting game just a little while longer.

Duval, a Wilmington, Del., native who is playing in the Jordan Brand Classic, was an American Family Insurance ALL-USA first team player at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) this season. The 6-3 senior guard is playing in Friday’s Jordan Brand Classic here and said he hopes to announce his college decision by the end of this month.

“I’m still enjoying it,” Duval said. “I’m treating it as a kid and I’m having fun with it still.”

Duval’s final schools include Duke, Kansas, Arizona, Seton Hall and Baylor and he’s made official visits to all five.

“I definitely look at where guys are going, transfers and who’s going to the NBA,” Duval said. “My decision is a big thing to me. I just have to get it done. We’re trying to figure out how we’re going to decide. We still don’t know yet. Each of the schools has a chance and something that I really like. They’re all aggressively recruiting me in their own way.”