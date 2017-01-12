Jordan Hankins' brother: 'I'm going to keep playing for her'

A half-hour before Wednesday’s Marion County tournament game at Warren Central, athletic director Marques Clayton pulled Lawrence North athletic director Mike Penrose aside and told him there would a moment of silence before tipoff.

The reason for it was the sudden death on Monday of Jordan Hankins, a sophomore basketball player at Northwestern who was a standout in basketball and the classroom at Lawrence North. The stunning news rocked the basketball community locally and throughout college basketball.

But the moment of silence wasn’t the only way Hankins was remembered Wednesday night. Her only brother, Jared, sporting the same No. 5 jersey his sister wore at Lawrence North and Northwestern, took the court for Lawrence North with 2 minutes and 30 seconds left in the first quarter.

Jared, a sophomore, didn’t have to be there. His teammates and coaches would have understood if he’d stayed home with his family. He considered it, if only briefly. But then Jared thought Monday night what his sister would have wanted him to do.

Jordan was the one, after all, who taught him to shoot on their backyard hoop. “Keep your eyes on the basket,” she’d tell him. Jordan would want him out there.

“I felt like it would be wrong if I didn’t play,” Jared said. “She would have wanted me to play. The world never stops. Even if you lose someone, you have to keep pushing. My parents asked me if I wanted to play. But I knew I wanted to.”

Hankins played Tuesday, too. He poured in 10 points in a 68-45 win over Speedway in the first round of the county tournament.

“I was in attack mode,” he said. “Before this happened, I wasn’t attacking as much. But that’s how I’m going play. I’m just going to keep attacking.”

The Northwestern women’s team canceled its game Wednesday at Minnesota. The Wildcats will play their first game since Jordan’s death against Indiana at home Saturday.

Wednesday’s game was an intense, defensive struggle. Warren Central won, 52-43, to advance to the tournament semifinals on Friday. Warren Central and Lawrence North are familiar rivals, tough competitors in all sports. But there were tender moments on the court as well, like when Warren Central guard Allante Harper reached out a hand to Hankins as he left the court.

When Hankins emerged from the locker room, he was greeted to hugs from several Lawrence North students.

“That type of situation is really tough, especially for a kid,” Lawrence North senior Ra Kpedi said. “I don’t know exactly what’s going on in his head, but we have to be there to support him and do everything we can to help him. Jared is a tough kid. He’s a good kid. It has to be hard to lose a sibling that close. But hopefully he can stay upbeat and positive and remember the good times.”

Jared said his teammates have been supportive in the days following his sister’s death. The normalcy of being with the team is part of the reason he wanted to play this week.

“They are telling me to stay positive and stay strong,” he said. “That’s what I’m doing.”

Those little things Jordan used to tell him ring in his head now. Keep your eyes on the basket. Cut without the ball. Stay aggressive. Don’t take a second off on defense.

It’s funny, Jared said, that he’s wearing No. 5 for the first time this season. He’s always found J.R. Smith entertaining, which is part of the reason he picked No. 5. But now it’s all for Jordan.

“I want to represent her,” he said. “I’m just going to keep playing for her.”

