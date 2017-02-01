Jordan Reid continues Cass Tech run for Michigan State

The Cass Tech to Michigan State run started with offensive lineman Dennis Finley four years ago.

Last year Demetric Vance Jr. committed to the Spartans and today Technician offensive lineman Jordan Reid (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) pledged to Mark Dantonio and MSU during the Detroit Public School League signing day event at the Horatio Williams Foundation.

“When I first came to Cass, my dream was to always play college football,’’ said Reid, a three-star recruit who didn’t allow a sack this season. “I knew I had to compete everyday on and off the field to earn my spot and work my way here. I can fulfill my dream.

“I’ve been up to Michigan State at least 20 times from school visits being at Cass. I just have a good relationship with (Dantonio). He’s a low-key type of guy. He’s about his business, about his work.’’

Cass Tech coach Thomas Wilcher said Dantonio has worked hard to carve out a positive image in Detroit and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I would say that Michigan State always does a great job recruiting Cass Tech,’’ said Wilcher. “You have Curtis Blackwell up there, who works hard and keeps everybody connected and bonded with Michigan State. He does a good job of keeping the program in each school, especially at Cass Tech. He’s always there. He’s always tying us into Michigan State, keeping us abreast of what’s going on. The key thing is what he (Blackwell) is doing to help make sure Michigan State is always in the inner city. That’s what I like about the relationship. Then you have Dantonio. He’s always personable. He always comes down to say hi. He’s always has an open house with us.

“He always makes sure the kids are welcome. That’s what I like about Michigan State. As long as schools can duplicate what they’re doing and keep working hard in the city of Detroit. … At Cass Tech, we always want to make sure we’re getting kids in schools.’’

Reid said at this point he doesn’t know whether he’d play offense or defense.

MSU’s 3-9 record last season never swayed his decision to become a Spartan.

“We had a lot of doubters this year coming off the previous season, but everyone has a bad season,’’ said Reid. “You just have to keep pushing and keep working.’’

Playing at Cass and one of the toughest conferences in the state in the DPSL prepared Reid for the Big Ten. He matriculates to MSU with a state Division 1 championship and an undefeated season.

“We have good coaches,’’ he said. “We knew we had something special this year. We put in the long work over the summer and the two-a-days.

“Coach Wilcher puts in time every day to teach us not only football, but life skills. He prepares us for the real world. As far as position coaches, they went to college, they did it, now they’re coming back and teaching us.’’

Whatever side of the ball Reid is on, he expects to grow into the position.

“They’re talking about offensive tackle, but I might play on the defensive side of the ball, too,” Reid said. “It depends. It doesn’t matter where. Wherever I’m needed and wherever I can make an impact.’’

He hung out with Vance on his official visit, which helped seal the deal.

“We were together two weekends ago,’’ said Reid. “He likes it. He’s working hard every day to earn his spot. I’m aiming to play my freshman year.’’

