Jordyn Adams pulls off rare All-American double in football and baseball

Jordyn Adams has had a pretty good 10 days.

Adams was among the players invited to The Opening Final in Oregon. While there, he committed to North Carolina over Clemson during an NFL Network broadcast and released a video.

In some ways, both schools were in-state: Adams is originally from Blythewood (S.C.) but he transferred to Green Hope in Cary, N.C., after his father was hired as the defensive line coach at North Carolina.

Deke Adams was part of Tar Heels coach Larry Fedora’s original staff at the school and was rehired in January.

After returning from Oregon, he was named to the Under Armour All-America Baseball Game on July 29 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Adams is listed as hitting .494 in 24 games this season for Green Hope with 26 runs and 26 stolen bases.

North Carolina and Clemson also were believed to be recruiting him for baseball.

Blessed to announce that I will be playing in the Under Armour All-American game! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/QdOgysc6iQ — J2 (@jordynadams10) July 7, 2017

Adams is a rare two-sport All-American. Only two players have been selected as Under Armour All-Americans in baseball and football — Kyler Murray from Allen (Texas) and A.J. Brown from Starkville (Miss.).

Both selected football as their primary sport, although Murray is moonlighting as a baseball player at Oklahoma. Brown was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2016 and signed but is not currently playing. As a wide receiver at Ole Miss, Brown played in every game as a true freshman with one start.

Adams, however, is committed to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. A number of elite baseball players also have played in the Army Bowl, most notably Joe Mauer and Donovan Tate.

Mauer from Cretin High (St. Paul) would go to be the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft out of high school in 2001. Tate was drafted third overall by the San Diego Padres in the 2009 draft out of Cartersville (Ga.). After a series of injuries, Tate opted to return to football and is enrolled at the University of Arizona as a 26-year-old walk-on.

As for Adams, he got more good news Monday when the new Top247Sports recruiting rankings were released.

Adams added a fifth-star and jumped to No. 9 overall. He moved up 56 spots since the previous Top247 rankings.

Football and baseball aren’t the extent of Adams’ ability.

You might remember that dunk that went viral: