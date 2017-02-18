Jose Martinez finished sixth in Division 2 diving

MADISON – Jose Martinez finished in sixth place Friday in diving at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the UW Natatorium.

Martinez, a sophomore for Chilton/Brillion/Valders, finished with a 328.80 score. Henry Carman of Monona Grove won the title with a 568.95 score.

Senior Eli Riesterer of Chilton/Brillion/Valders finished in 11th place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.38 seconds. Sean O’Connor of Grafton won the event in 50.41 seconds.

The Chilton/Brillion/Valders team of Isaac Koehler, Parker Sonnabend, Riesterer and Bo Geiger finished in 15th place in the 200 medley relay in 1:46.15. Monona Grove won the event in 1:33.82.

Monona Grove won the team championship with 381 points. Ashwaubenon was second with 232. Chilton/Brillion/Valders tied for 20th with 23 points.