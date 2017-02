NEENAH – Jose Martinez of Chilton/Brillion/Valders finished in second place Friday at the WIAA Division 2 sectional with a score of 354.90.

Riley Josephs of Plymouth took first place with a 377.10 to earn the automatic qualifier spot for the WIAA Division 2 state meet, which is Friday in Madison.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Hudson 3, Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 1

At Fox Crossing, Dylan Fox scored for the Rockets in the nonconference loss at Tri-County Ice Arena.