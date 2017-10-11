Clemson lands four-star 2019 safety prospect Joseph Charleston, rich keep getting richer

When you have a good thing going, it’s sometimes easier to keep it going. Such is the case in South Carolina, where Clemson just keeps dragging in four-star recruits from across the country.

The latest Tigers pledge is four-star 2019 safety prospect Joseph Charleston. The Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton High star chose to attend Clemson ahead of scholarship offers from seven other top programs.

Charleston is ranked as the No. 10 safety prospect and No. 16 overall prospect from the state of Georgia. He’s just the latest big pickup for Clemson’s recruiting, but the first from the Class of 2019.

The junior is in the midst of a striking follow up to a 69-tackle finish to his sophomore season. He also forced one fumble and recorded four interceptions.

Charleston’s decision ensures that Clemson won’t lose much recruiting momentum, if any, regardless of how the 2017-18 season turns out.

That’s encouraging for Clemson … and not for anyone else.