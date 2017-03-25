Virginia pitcher strikes out 19 in no-hitter

Josh Husby from Kecoughtan (Hampton, Va.) struck out 19 with no walks as he threw a no-hitter in a 16-0 victory against Phoebus (Hampton) on Friday.
Only two hitters reached base, both on errors, coach Ethan Carter said.
The two other balls in play were a comebacker to Husby and a popout to left, Carter said.
Husby is a senior who plans to play baseball next year at Christopher Newport University (Newport News, Va.).
It was a pretty good day for Kecoughtan athletics overall as five teams shut out their opponents from Phoebus.